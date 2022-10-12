Save £100 on this 165Hz QHD HP monitor from Amazon today

Although HP are usually a go-to brand for everyday, general use monitors, their gaming line of products are often a great match of price and features that few of their competitors can compete with. This latest deal is a prime example of this.

The HP X32 is a 31.5 inch gaming monitor with a high-res, 1440p IPS panel that also has a fast, 165Hz refresh rate. And it's down by £100 to just £247.99 for Amazon Prime members today.

With that fast refresh rate comes a 1 ms response time and AMD FreeSync support. That means you're going to experience minimal tearing when playing esports and multiplayer titles where speed is king. It also means it's supported by not just PC games, but also Xbox and PlayStation 5 consoles where you can opt for performance settings in many games instead of visual quality. It's a great choice if you're a fan of games such as Call of Duty, Rocket League and Fall Guys.

However, the QHD resolution is a perfect balance between 4K and the standard 1080p that we've loved for years. It makes it ideal not just for gaming, but also productivity if you're planning to do some work, taking advantage of the expansive 31.5 inches being offered here.

There are some bonus extras here too, such as HDR400 support and a stand with height and tilt adjustments. And you can connect multiple devices thanks to support for both HDMI and DisplayPort.

