Save £10 on PS5 Slim models at ShopTo in this Cyber Monday deal

The new PS5 Slim models are out in the UK on 29th November and you've still got the chance to save on preordering one this Cyber Monday.

As new versions of the PS5, these weren't likely to be discounted compared to the older models that saw reductions by over £100 leading up to Black Friday. However, ShopTo currently has the best price as it's taken £10 off the price for both the PS5 Slim disc and digital console.

The PS5 is arguably one of the largest consoles with an imposing shape, so a slimmer design (albeit only marginally when looking at the disc console) will be welcome for those still on the fence about buying one. It also comes with a 1TB SSD, an improvement over the original PS5's 825GB, and if you opt for the digital console, it's still possible to add a disc drive at a later date.

It's not a huge discount, while Very had a £20 discount during Black Friday weekend that has since expired, but this offer also applies to the digital version of the console so this is a great deal if you plan to get your hands on this slimmer version of the console.

As part of ShopTo's Cyber Monday promotion, you'll also receive a free ShopTo £5 gift card that can be redeemed on your next purchase provided that the total value is at least £40. Every little bit of savings helps!

