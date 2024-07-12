Saudi Arabia is hosting the inaugural Esports Olympic Games next year

Following its half-hearted, widely derided stab at an esports event in 2023, the International Olympic Committee has announced the inaugural Olympic Esports Games in partnership with the Saudi Arabian Olympic & Paralympic Committee, to be held in Saudi Arabia next year.

Tethering its future esports success to a regime that's been widely criticised for its poor human rights record - which includes the criminalisation of homosexuality, fewer rights for women, and the use of the death penalty - is certainly a bold opening move for the IOC, but not unexpected given the Saudi government's heavy financial investment in esports over the last few years.

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth Public Investment Fund is, for instance, financing this year's Esports World Cup, and its involvement has continued to cause controversy. Apex Legends fans expressed disappointment when the game was confirmed to be part of the Esports World Cup earlier this year, for instance, with many noting the battle royale game's inclusive outlook was deeply at odds with the Saudi government's anti-LGBTQ+ stance.

The UK's national body for competitive video gaming, British eSports, was also compelled to release a statement defending its actions last year after announcing a partnership with the Saudi eSports Federation, insisting inclusivity was "fundamental" to the growth of esports.

All of which is to say that next year's inaugural Esports Olympic Games will undoubtedly come with its own fair share of controversy, but that hasn't stop the IOC's efforts, as unconvincing as they might be, to paint its new initiative in a positive light. "By partnering with the Saudi [National Olympic Committee]," it said, "we have also ensured that the Olympic values are respected, in particular, with regard to the game titles on the programme, the promotion of gender equality and engagement with the young audience, which is embracing esports."

"As a 'first' ever Esports Olympic Games, obviously there is still much to consider and plan with the IOC," Saudi Arabia's minister of sport and Olympic committee president Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal added, "but we are committed to hosting a special event that respects and celebrates the Olympic values while boldly seizing the momentum to drive esports forward with the international platform the sport and its athletes deserve."

The deal between the IOC and Saudi Arabia's Olympic & Paralympic Committee is set to run for 12 years, and the plan is to hold Esports Olympic Games "regularly" in that time. It's certainly a radical change of heart for the IOC, given the organisation was insisting esport "killer games" were "contradictory to the Olympic values" just six years ago.

There's no word on when next year's Esports Olympic Games might be held, but it's a safe bet we'll be hearing plenty more about them before things get underway.