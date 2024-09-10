Satisfactory launches full version five years after early access began

After five years of early access and 6m copies already sold, Satisfactory has finally launched its full 1.0 version on PC.

From Coffee Stain Studios, Satisfactory is a first-person game in which players construct huge factories in an open, alien world.

This release includes a "full narrative overhaul complete with mysteries for players to uncover", along with Tier 9 content that allows players to use advanced alien tech in their builds.

Coffee Stain Studios has also revealed a console edition is in development following the full PC release, though no further details have been provided.

So what of the story? Players will be tasked with exploiting natural resources and alien artefacts to produce and transport parts via the "Space Elevator". It's all part of a mission called the Save The Day programme, though it's all shrouded in mystery.

On top of this very important task, there are decorative pieces too for both buildings and player outfits.

Satisfactory was Coffee Stain's first game since the popular Goat Simulator and allows up to four players to construct complex structures.

It launched in early access on the Epic Games Store in March 2019, followed by a Steam release in June 2020. The full version is available now on both platforms.

During this time in early access, Satisfactory upgraded to Unreal Engine 5 in November 2023 and, earlier this year, hit 5.5m sales.

"The absolute last thing I want to do when landing on a beautifully unspoilt, lush and exotic alien planet is build a clunking, grey, smog-spewing factory. But that's what Satisfactory makes you do, that's what it's about, and it's both horrid and inspired," wrote Eurogamer's Bertie on Satisfactory back at launch in 2019.