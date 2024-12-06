RPG shop-sim Moonlighter is getting a sequel with a fresh perspective

Moonlighter is getting a surprise sequel, which switches its adorable 2D pixel art for full 3D.

Announced during last night's PC Gaming Show, Digital Sun is returning with Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault as a follow-up to its 2018 hit indie game.

Once again it will merge a fantasy RPG with a shop sim, as players explore dungeons and defeat monsters before selling their discoveries in the town shop.

Now it's in full 3D - and it looks gorgeous.

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault will be out next year across PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5.

Together with @DigitalSunGames we are thrilled to bring back Will, the fearless merchant-hero you know and love from #Moonlighter!…

"The procedurally generated dungeons, five in total, have Zelda written all over them: exploring the interconnected rooms, there are always plenty of pots to smash, innocent bushes to stab and ravines to tumble down," reads our Eurogamer Moonlighter review.

"You face off against a variety of enemies with different behaviours, and that means adapting or getting cornered quickly. An escape is possible at any point using a talisman that drops you right back in town. Using it costs money, getting away in one piece is thankfully a bargain."

Moonlighter 2 will follow Cataclismo, the studio's riff on tower defence released earlier this year.