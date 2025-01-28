Roman Reigns headlines WWE 2K25 alongside largest-ever wrestling roster

Roman Reigns will be the cover star for WWE 2K25, the next in the long-running wrestling series, alongside its largest-ever roster.

It will also include a new The Island mode to complete challenges in a bid to impress "The Original Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns.

The new game is set for release in March (7th or 14th, depending on edition) across PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC via Steam, though The Island will only be available in the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions.

The Island will be a world consisting of areas based on different WWE themes where players can complete quests, take on challenges, compete in live events, and upgrade MySuperstars characters through storyline chapters.

The game's roster, meanwhile, will include 300 wrestlers, including Superstars, Legends, and Hall of Famers - from John Cena and The Rock, to "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Trish Stratus and more.

Other additions include a third-person camera for online matches (controlled separately by each player); the 2K Showcase: The Bloodline's Dynasty mode celebrating the iconic wrestling family dynasty; intergender wrestling makes its debut across all game modes; and the return of Promos in the Universe mode.

The creation suite will also be updated as per each new game, which is considered one of the most detailed and robust character creators.

"I am personally and professionally excited that the Original and Only Tribal Chief and the extended Anoa'i family are the focus of WWE 2K25," said Roman Reigns. "We've been building toward this moment for generations and I challenge players everywhere to show me and my Wiseman, Paul Heyman, what they've got, and prove they're worthy of the attention of their Tribal Chief."

"WWE 2K25 expands on our winning formula in nearly every aspect of the player experience," said Greg Thomas, president of developer Visual Concepts. "Our new approach to 2K Showcase and MyRISE storylines really tap into the creativity of the development team, and we're excited to see our community enjoy these updated features."

WWE 2K25 is available now to pre-order across three editions: Standard Edition ($69.99), Deadman Edition ($99.99), and The Bloodline Edition ($129.99), with the latter two including new cosmetics and the Season Pass to post-launch DLC character packs, as well as seven day earlier access - that's 7th March ahead of the Standard Edition on 14th March.

Earlier this month, WWE 2K23 had its online servers shut down, leaving WWE 2K24 as the only game currently available with online functionality. It will soon be joined by 2K25 in March in a clear push towards the latest game in the series.