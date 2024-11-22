RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic is coming to Switch

RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic is heading to Switch at the start of next month.

As announced by Atari, the theme park sim will arrive on 5th December, with the Switch version joining its availability on mobile and PC.

The re-release pairs the original RollerCoaster Tycoon with its sequel, bringing updated UI and controls.

These two games are generally considered the best in the series, and even if they're showing their age, their simplicity is charming compared to more recent sim games.

Indeed, it's great timing from Atari just after the release of Frontier's Planet Coaster 2, a game with far more modern enhancements.

Atari is the sole publisher of the RollerCoaster Tycoon series, after acquiring the rights to the third game from Frontier earlier this year. Atari boss Wade Rosen said at the time this would bring "new opportunities for Atari" and "benefits to the fans of games across the Rollercoaster Tycoon franchise".

This Switch release of RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic (not the third game) is the only follow-up news so far, so it's unclear what's in store for the rest of the series.

For an alternative, Parkitect was released on PlayStation and Xbox consoles earlier this year, following its previous PC release. It's a classic take on the theme park sim genre, akin to RollerCoaster Tycoon.