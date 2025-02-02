Roll7's critically acclaimed skating games OlliOlliWorld and Rollerdrome mysteriously yanked from Steam

Roll7's award-winning Rollerdrome and OlliOlli World have been mysteriously delisted on Steam.

Whilst there's been no formal word on why the critically acclaimed skating games have been pulled from sale on Steam, both games had been published on Take-Two Interactive's indie publishing label, Private Division, before it was sold to an unknown buyer, thought to be Haveli Investments, towards the end of last year.

Neither game shows up if you search on Steam, whilst using the direct URL informs you that the games are "no longer available on the Steam store", despite Roll7's previous games, OlliOlli and OlliOlli 2: Welcome to OlliWood are still listed.

Curiously, both Rollerdrome and OlliOlli World are, for now at least, still available on the PlayStation Store. Whilst they still list Private Division as the publisher on those pages, the defunct Steam pages - which were quietly amended last week - have been updated to replace the publisher Private Division with 2K.

At the time of writing, it's unclear if this is just an oversight, a licensing issue, or a signal that Roll7's portfolio did not transfer to the anonymous buyer and remains with 2K.

Grand Theft Auto and Borderlands publisher Take-Two Interactive announced the sale of its indie-focused publishing label Private Division in November 2024. Additionally, the company also confirmed the closure of OlliOlli World developer Roll7 and Kerbal Space Program 2's Intercept Games, six months after CEO Strauss Zelnick insisted, "We didn't shutter those studios".