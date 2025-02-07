Rocksteady has a new single-player Batman game in development, teases new report

Rocksteady has a new Batman game in development.

Right at the end of a lengthy report by Bloomberg detailing the Warner Bros. Games' position since president David Haddad stood down after 12 years in the role comes news Rocksteady is "looking to return to Batman for a single-player game".

Neither Rocksteady nor Warner Bros. have formally announced the Batman sequel, but it doesn't look like it's coming any time soon – according to the report, "the new project is years away from landing".

Reflecting upon the disappointment of fellow live-service hopeful Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and the inability for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions to replicate the same success as Hogwarts Legacy, its thought Rocksteady will abandon the live-service template adapted for Suicide Squad and instead refocus on its critically-acclaimed - and, crucially, single-player - Batman series.

WB Games Montreal, however, is reportedly "helping out" on other projects like Wonder Woman, the new action hero game Warner Bros. felt compelled to clarify would not be a live-service game. It is also allegedly working on a pitch for a new Game of Thrones game.

Warner Bros. also recently confirmed that MultiVersus' fifth season will be its last. In a post to players, the MultiVersus team confirmed Season 5 will end on 30th May, although the game will still be available offline "for the foreseeable future".