Rockstar reportedly discussing Roblox-style custom experiences in GTA 6

Developer Rockstar allegedly has its eyes on creating the next metaverse-style gaming experience, and has been in discussions with "top" Fortnite and Roblox creators, as well as dedicated GTA content creators, about designing custom experiences within Grand Theft Auto 6.

That's according to a report by Digiday, which cites anonymous sources close to the matter.

These sources said the proposed experiences would allow creators to modify the upcoming game's environment, as well as its assets, to bring their own intellectual property into the world. This would potentially include a creator's brand sponsor.

Word of these alleged discussions follows news from 2023, when Rockstar hired the team behind the popular GTA 5 FiveM and RDR2 RedM multiplayer mods, Cfx.re. This was the same team that was banned from playing GTA 5 back in 2015.

"Thus far, the conversations have remained relatively open-ended, and it's unclear exactly how creators would benefit from bringing their IP and audiences into GTA 6, beyond the exposure that would come from having a presence inside one of the world's most popular gaming properties," this week's report reads.

"Creators in other metaverse platforms - who often refer to themselves as user-generated content, or UGC, creators - can make money by getting a cut of virtual item sales or through revenue share programs."

Eurogamer has reached out to Rockstar for comment on Digiday's report.

Image credit: Rockstar

GTA 6 is currently set for launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S at some point this autumn (a timeframe publisher Take-Two remains confident of). Earlier this week, a peripheral manufacturer suggested GTA 6's PC version would then follow sometime early next year.

For more on the game, here's everything we know about GTA 6 so far.