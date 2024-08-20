Rockstar classic Bully now part of GTA+ subscription

Bully, Rockstar's enjoyable schoolboy adventure game, is now available as part of the GTA+ subscription on PlayStation, Xbox and "soon" on compatible iPhone and Android devices.

Rockstar announced that Bully would be coming to GTA+ earlier this year, back in April. We've been waiting for word on exactly when ever since.

It's great to have an easier way to play Bully again - though Rockstar describes the GTA+ catalogue as "rotating", so it's unclear how long it'll stick around. Also on GTA+? LA Noire, Red Dead Redemption, and Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition.

Priced at £5/$6 a month, the subscription also grants a stipend of $1m in GTA Online fictional money.

Bully was first launched back in 2006 for PlayStation 2, then popped up on PC, Wii and Xbox 360. While we all wait for GTA 6 - and as we're seemingly not getting a Bully 2 - this is one to savour revisiting.