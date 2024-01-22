Tower Defense Rise codes for January 2024

Tower Defense Rise is a new anime-inspired Roblox tower defence game where you strategically place units to defend your base. It uses the same formula as most tower defence games, but in between rounds, you’ll roll on different gacha banners to add stronger anime character units to your roster.

Rolling on these banners can be quite pricey, and you’ll need better units to get through the game’s later levels. Luckily, though, you can input codes to grab some free Gems, EXP, and Credits, making the process a lot easier. If you're looking to save some time, we've rounded up all of the current Tower Defense Rise codes shared by developer, Exalted Sword, to let you get quickly back to protecting your base.

All working Tower Defense Rise codes

FATE : 1,500 Gems

: 1,500 Gems 1MVISITS : 1,500 Gems

: 1,500 Gems SilverPond : 1,500 Gems, 10,000 Credits, 5 EXP IV

: 1,500 Gems, 10,000 Credits, 5 EXP IV IZMEPUG : 500 Gems, 5,000 Credits, 3 EXP IV

: 500 Gems, 5,000 Credits, 3 EXP IV 1500LIKE : 1,500 Gems

: 1,500 Gems PLAY_BETA: 1,500 Gems, 10 EXP IV

All expired Tower Defense Rise codes

HARDMODE

WAVESKIP

FirstUpdate

How do I redeem codes in Tower Defense Rise?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Tower Defense Rise? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Tower Defense Rise in Roblox. Click the button with three dots in the bottom left corner of your screen. Image credit: Exalted Sword/Eurogamer Click the banner icon. Image credit: Exalted Sword/Eurogamer Next, click the scroll icon in the top right corner of the menu that pops up. Image credit: Exalted Sword/Eurogamer Input your code in the field and press "Confirm". Image credit: Exalted Sword/Eurogamer

