The Ride codes for August 2024

The Ride is a Roblox racing game where you’ll collect and customise flashy motorcycles, drive them around a detailed city, and even race other players on courses set in different environments.

If you want some of the game’s most expensive bikes (including a Thomas the Tank Engine bike that costs a whopping 85 million RM), you’ll need to stock up on cash, which can be hard to come by in-game unless you’ve been claiming daily rewards for a while. Luckily, you can use The Ride codes for upwards of 100k RM, which just might fund your next big bike purchase. Codes will also occasionally net you an entirely free bike, so it’s worth keeping an eye out for these. Development team exrgarage usually shares these codes in its Discord server, but we’ve done the hard work for you by rounding up every current and expired The Ride code right here so you can get back to racing.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All working The Ride codes

Here's our list of all working The Ride codes as of 27th August 2024:

THXFOR35KLIKES : 35,000 RM

: 35,000 RM THXFOR60KMEMBERS : 30,000 RM

: 30,000 RM HAFIYISSIGMASKIBIDI : 20,000 RM

: 20,000 RM GGYLUIOQAA : 20,000 RM

: 20,000 RM WOW40KLIKES : 25,000 RM

: 25,000 RM QWERTYUIOP1456789 : Honde VTR1000 SP2 2006

: Honde VTR1000 SP2 2006 SEVERINE : 2,500 RM

: 2,500 RM TENMILLIONVISITS: 2,500 RM

All expired The Ride codes

RACEISNOWAVAILABLE

THERIDEONTOP

FREEMONEYGUYS

THXFORTHE20KLIKES

HAPPYNEWYEAR

3klikes

How do I redeem codes in The Ride?

Not sure how to redeem codes in The Ride? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch The Ride in Roblox. Click on the game’s shop icon in the bottom left corner of your screen. Image credit: exrgarage/Eurogamer Click on the Codes button in the top left corner of the shop menu that pops up. Image credit: exrgarage/Eurogamer Enter your code into the field and hit the checkmark button to redeem.

On the hunt for codes for other popular Roblox games? We've got your back with our codes guides for Basketball Legends, Untitled Boxing Game, Arm Wrestle Simulator, Cabin Crew Simulator, and Murder Mystery 2.