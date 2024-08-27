The Ride codes for August 2024
How to redeem The Ride codes in Roblox.
The Ride is a Roblox racing game where you’ll collect and customise flashy motorcycles, drive them around a detailed city, and even race other players on courses set in different environments.
If you want some of the game’s most expensive bikes (including a Thomas the Tank Engine bike that costs a whopping 85 million RM), you’ll need to stock up on cash, which can be hard to come by in-game unless you’ve been claiming daily rewards for a while. Luckily, you can use The Ride codes for upwards of 100k RM, which just might fund your next big bike purchase. Codes will also occasionally net you an entirely free bike, so it’s worth keeping an eye out for these. Development team exrgarage usually shares these codes in its Discord server, but we’ve done the hard work for you by rounding up every current and expired The Ride code right here so you can get back to racing.
On this page:
All working The Ride codes
Here's our list of all working The Ride codes as of 27th August 2024:
- THXFOR35KLIKES: 35,000 RM
- THXFOR60KMEMBERS: 30,000 RM
- HAFIYISSIGMASKIBIDI: 20,000 RM
- GGYLUIOQAA: 20,000 RM
- WOW40KLIKES: 25,000 RM
- QWERTYUIOP1456789: Honde VTR1000 SP2 2006
- SEVERINE: 2,500 RM
- TENMILLIONVISITS: 2,500 RM
All expired The Ride codes
- RACEISNOWAVAILABLE
- THERIDEONTOP
- FREEMONEYGUYS
- THXFORTHE20KLIKES
- HAPPYNEWYEAR
- 3klikes
How do I redeem codes in The Ride?
Not sure how to redeem codes in The Ride? Here’s what you’ll need to do:
- Launch The Ride in Roblox.
- Click on the game’s shop icon in the bottom left corner of your screen.
- Click on the Codes button in the top left corner of the shop menu that pops up.
- Enter your code into the field and hit the checkmark button to redeem.
