Squid Game X codes for February 2025

Squid Game X is a Roblox survival game inspired by Squid Game (of course!). In Squid Game X, you’ll pick between being a player, frontman, or guard and then play (or enforce the rules of) different minigames from Squid Game, like Red Light Green Light and Honeycomb, in an attempt to survive.

You’ll earn quite a few Coins as you win minigames, but if you could still use some quick cash, you can luckily use Squid Game X codes for free Coins that can be exchanged for skins, masks, and even upgrades that’ll help you in certain minigames. Developer Redifi typically shares these codes in its official Discord server alongside updates or player milestones, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up all the current and expired Squid Game X codes right here so you can get back to surviving.

All working Squid Game X codes

FRONTMAN : 75 Coins

: 75 Coins REVAMP : 33 Coins

: 33 Coins 150KLIKES : 55 Coins

: 55 Coins PENTA : 35 Coins

: 35 Coins MINGLE : 45 Coins

: 45 Coins UPDATE11RELEASE: 75 Coins

How do I redeem codes in Squid Game X?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Squid Game X? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Squid Game X in Roblox. Click the Twitter icon button on the left side of your screen. Image credit: Redifi/Eurogamer Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit enter. Image credit: Redifi/Eurogamer

All expired Squid Game X codes

100KLIKES

UPDATE3RELEASE

UPDATE7RELEASE

10MIL

+80KLIKES+

*100KLIKES*

BAXTRIX_2

75MIL

$100M$

50KLIKES

^100MIL^

20KCONC

