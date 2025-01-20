Jujutsu Infinite codes for January 2025

Jujutsu Infinite is a Roblox RPG inspired by Jujutsu Kaisen. In it, you’ll take on missions, craft new items, duel other players in PvP mode, and spin for rare Innates that you can use in the game’s elaborate combat (and even fancier boss fights).

Most of Jujutsu Infinite depends on your Innates, and it can be hard to progress through the game or beat other players in PvP without rarer ones. Luckily, you can use Jujutsu Infinite codes to stock up on plenty of Spins, which should help you unlock some rarer Innate options to choose from. Developer Awesome Ninja Games usually shares these codes in the game’s official Discord server, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up all the current and expired Jujutsu Infinite codes right here so you can get right back to fighting (or spinning).

All working Jujutsu Infinite codes

I_LOVE_SHUTDOWNS : 50 Spins

: 50 Spins SNOWMAN_SHUTDOWN : 50 Spins

: 50 Spins WORLD_TRADING_UPDATE: 200 Spins

How do I redeem codes in Jujutsu Infinite?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Jujutsu Infinite? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Jujutsu Infinite in Roblox. Complete the game’s tutorial boss fight if you haven’t already. On the game’s customisation screen, enter your code into the field on the right side of the screen and hit the arrow button to confirm. Image credit: Awesome Ninja Games/Eurogamer

All expired Jujutsu Infinite codes

WINTER_UPD

RELEASE

MERRY_CHRISTMAS

RELEASE_SHUTDOWN_SRRY

MISSION_SHUTDOWN

TOP_SECRET

BACK_UP_AGAIN

JJ_SHUTDOWN

50K_FOLLOWERS

HAPPY_2025

TWITTER_75_YAY

LUCK_REAL

1M_FAVORITES

AWESOME_SHUTDOWN



