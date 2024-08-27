Skip to main content

Jailbreak codes for August 2024

How to redeem Jailbreak codes in Roblox.

The header image of Jailbreak in Roblox.
Image credit: Badimo
Jailbreak is a Roblox action game where you’ll pick between being a cop or criminal and then live out your daily life, whether that means teaming up to catch criminals or stealing cars and robbing banks.

There’s a lot you can do in Jailbreak, and you’ll need to stock up on Cash to afford it all. But if robbing banks isn’t your speed, you can use Jailbreak codes to grab some free Cash and the occasional YouTuber-sponsored car cosmetic. Unfortunately, developer Badimo hasn’t shared a new Cash code in a while, but it’s worth keeping an eye on this page for when they do. For now, we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Jailbreak code so you can get back to saving the town (or stealing).

All working Jailbreak codes

Here's our list of all working Jailbreak codes as of 27th August 2024:

  • YoutubeHelloItsVG: HelloItsVG Tire Sticker
  • YoutubeNoobFreak: NoobFreak Tire Sticker

All expired Jailbreak codes

  • 7years
  • hammerhead
  • Spring24
  • Winter23
  • 5days23
  • wildwest
  • sep23
  • July2023
  • updateweek
  • Summer23
  • dreamhome
  • Birthday6
  • crewcode2
  • Winter22
  • AsimosMansionInvite
  • NotARealATMCode
  • 5Days2022
  • NPC
  • Season10
  • PrivateJet
  • asimoseason9pass
  • TOW
  • instagram
  • museum
  • WinterUpdate2021
  • fall2021
  • memes
  • summervibes
  • tensummerpasses
  • 4years
  • march2021
  • DOGGO
  • Winter
  • december
  • Fall2020
  • Molten
  • Balance
  • 5Days
  • Cargo
  • kreekcraft
  • threeyears
  • onehour
  • countdown
  • healthy
  • stayhealthy
  • minimustang
  • feb2020
  • Leaves
  • ThreeBillionParty
  • refreshed
  • SuperReader
  • jetmissiles
  • yoyoheres1code
  • reachforthesky
  • Facebook1000
  • DISCORD
  • JAILBREAKHD
  • SKYHIGH
  • TenK
  • jailbreaktwoyears
  • SickDay
  • WEWILLTAKEOVER
  • DISCO
  • MovieMint
  • FireFighter
  • Royale
  • LIGHT
  • ExpertReader
  • THANKYOU
  • QUANTUM
  • test

How do I redeem codes in Jailbreak?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Jailbreak? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

  1. Launch Jailbreak in Roblox.
  2. Locate an ATM (you can find them in the prison, in banks, and in the train station) and walk up to it.
    3. A screenshot from Jailbreak in Roblox showing an ATM.
    Image credit: Badimo/Eurogamer
  3. Press E.
  4. Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit REDEEM.
    5. A screenshot from Jailbreak in Roblox showing the game's codes screen.
    Image credit: Badimo/Eurogamer

