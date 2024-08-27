Jailbreak codes for August 2024

Jailbreak is a Roblox action game where you’ll pick between being a cop or criminal and then live out your daily life, whether that means teaming up to catch criminals or stealing cars and robbing banks.

There’s a lot you can do in Jailbreak, and you’ll need to stock up on Cash to afford it all. But if robbing banks isn’t your speed, you can use Jailbreak codes to grab some free Cash and the occasional YouTuber-sponsored car cosmetic. Unfortunately, developer Badimo hasn’t shared a new Cash code in a while, but it’s worth keeping an eye on this page for when they do. For now, we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Jailbreak code so you can get back to saving the town (or stealing).

All working Jailbreak codes

Here's our list of all working Jailbreak codes as of 27th August 2024:

YoutubeHelloItsVG : HelloItsVG Tire Sticker

: HelloItsVG Tire Sticker YoutubeNoobFreak: NoobFreak Tire Sticker

All expired Jailbreak codes

7years

hammerhead

Spring24

Winter23

5days23

wildwest

sep23

July2023

updateweek

Summer23

dreamhome

Birthday6

crewcode2

Winter22

AsimosMansionInvite

NotARealATMCode

5Days2022

NPC

Season10

PrivateJet

asimoseason9pass

TOW

instagram

museum

WinterUpdate2021

fall2021

memes

summervibes

tensummerpasses

4years

march2021

DOGGO

Winter

december

Fall2020

Molten

Balance

5Days

Cargo

kreekcraft

threeyears

onehour

countdown

healthy

stayhealthy

minimustang

feb2020

Leaves

ThreeBillionParty

refreshed

SuperReader

jetmissiles

yoyoheres1code

reachforthesky

Facebook1000

DISCORD

JAILBREAKHD

SKYHIGH

TenK

jailbreaktwoyears

SickDay

WEWILLTAKEOVER

DISCO

MovieMint

FireFighter

Royale

LIGHT

ExpertReader

THANKYOU

QUANTUM

test

How do I redeem codes in Jailbreak?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Jailbreak? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Jailbreak in Roblox. Locate an ATM (you can find them in the prison, in banks, and in the train station) and walk up to it. Image credit: Badimo/Eurogamer Press E. Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit REDEEM. Image credit: Badimo/Eurogamer

