Haikyuu Legends codes January 2025

Haikyuu Legends is a Roblox volleyball game that’s inspired by the popular anime series Haikyuu!!. In this game, you’ll play fast-paced volleyball matches against friends or strangers while working your way up the leaderboard. In between games, though, you can also open packs or spin for rare gameplay styles and volleyball skins.

While most of Haikyuu Legends depends on your volleyball skills, if you’re hoping to deck out your volleyball with a new skin or get a rarer style, you can use Haikyuu Legends codes for free Yen and Lucky Spins that’ll net you some rolls in the game’s various gacha systems. Developer Volleyball Game Group typically shares these codes in its official Discord server alongside new updates, but we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up every current and expired Haikyuu Legends code below.

If you're not sure as well, we've also got a step-by-step guide on how to redeem codes in Haikyuu Legends, which will save you time so you can get right back to the court.

All working Haikyuu Legends codes

Here are all the working Haikyuu Legends codes as of 27th January 2025:

100K_MEMBERS - 500 yen

- 500 yen LAUNCH - 100 yen

- 100 yen PROTORIONTWITTER - 100 yen

- 100 yen 15M_PLAYS - 1 lucky spin

- 1 lucky spin 180K_FAVS - 1 lucky spin

- 1 lucky spin UPDATE4 - 1 lucky spin

How to redeem codes in Haikyuu Legends?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Haikyuu Legends? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Haikyuu Legends in Roblox. Click the 'Shop' button at the bottom of your screen. Image credit: Volleyball Game Group/Eurogamer Click the 'Codes' button on the left side of the menu that pops up. Image credit: Volleyball Game Group/Eurogamer Type your code into the field and hit 'Use Code'.

All expired Haikyuu Legends codes

UPDATE3

UPDATE2

UPDATE1

