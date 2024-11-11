Fisch codes November 2024
How to redeem Fisch codes in Roblox.
Fisch is a Roblox fishing game set in a small coastal village. In this game, you’ll upgrade your equipment, complete quests, dive, and even buy boats of your own, all in the hopes of catching the rarest fish possible.
Catching rare fish, especially at first, can be pretty time consuming. It can be relaxing to fish for a while without a boost, but if you’re in a hurry, you can use Fisch codes to stock up on resources like Weird Algae, Truffle Worms, and Coral Geodes.
Development team Fisching normally shares these codes in its Discord server, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired code right here to save you some valuable casting time. We've also got details on how to redeem codes in Fisch in case you're not sure how to do that.
All working Fisch codes
Here are all the working Fisch codes as of 11th November 2024:
- Scubaaaa: 10 Coral Geodes
- 200K: 3 Weird Algae, 3 Truffle Worms
- 100M: 2 Weird Algae, 2 Truffle Worms
All expired Fisch codes
- ThanksFor10Mil
- SorryforShutdown
- SorryForDowntime
- FischFright2024
How do I redeem codes in Fisch?
Not sure how to redeem codes in Fisch? Here’s what you’ll need to do:
- Launch Fisch in Roblox.
- Click the 'Menu' button at the top of your screen.
- Scroll to the bottom of the menu that pops up.
- Enter your code into the textbox and hit enter to redeem.
Done with Fisch but want another popular Roblox game to get a head start in? Head to our codes guides for Dress to Impress, Gym Star Simulator, Arm Wrestle Simulator, Be NPC or Die, and Cabin Crew Simulator.