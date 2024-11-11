Fisch codes November 2024

Fisch is a Roblox fishing game set in a small coastal village. In this game, you’ll upgrade your equipment, complete quests, dive, and even buy boats of your own, all in the hopes of catching the rarest fish possible.

Catching rare fish, especially at first, can be pretty time consuming. It can be relaxing to fish for a while without a boost, but if you’re in a hurry, you can use Fisch codes to stock up on resources like Weird Algae, Truffle Worms, and Coral Geodes.

Development team Fisching normally shares these codes in its Discord server, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired code right here to save you some valuable casting time. We've also got details on how to redeem codes in Fisch in case you're not sure how to do that.

All working Fisch codes

Here are all the working Fisch codes as of 11th November 2024:

Scubaaaa : 10 Coral Geodes

: 10 Coral Geodes 200K : 3 Weird Algae, 3 Truffle Worms

: 3 Weird Algae, 3 Truffle Worms 100M: 2 Weird Algae, 2 Truffle Worms

All expired Fisch codes

ThanksFor10Mil

SorryforShutdown

SorryForDowntime

FischFright2024

How do I redeem codes in Fisch?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Fisch? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Fisch in Roblox. Click the 'Menu' button at the top of your screen. Image credit: Fisching/Eurogamer Scroll to the bottom of the menu that pops up. Image credit: Fisching/Eurogamer Enter your code into the textbox and hit enter to redeem.

