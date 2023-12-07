Fire Force Online codes December 2023

Fire Force Online codes are the best way to net reroll tokens and skill tree resets in the anime-inspired Roblox game, and boy, can you get a lot of freebies.

Fire Force Online in Roblox is based on the Fire Force anime series, much like Blox Fruits codes and Haze Piece codes being based on One Piece. However, Fire Force Online is one of the only Roblox experiences based on Fire Force, and has you joining the Fire Force brigade, with the ability to level up your character with various abilities and stats.

Below is a list of all working Fire Force Online codes in Roblox, plus details on how to redeem Fire Force Online codes.

Roblox Fire Force Online codes

Here are all of the currently active Fire Force Online codes as of 6th December 2023:

SorryForBugzz - 30 reroll tokens

- 30 reroll tokens CORNATIME - 40 reroll tokens

- 40 reroll tokens WEEK9 - 40 reroll tokens

How to redeem Fire Force Online codes

Image credit: Eurogamer/Fire Force Online

Redeeming Fire Force Online codes isn't immediately obvious, as when you're in the game, you must press the 'M' key on keyboard to bring up the in-game menu. From here, click on the settings - that's the three cogs on the left-hand side of the screen - then you can enter any of the active codes above at the bottom. Press 'Go' once you've entered them and voila! If the code works, any rewards will flash up on the screen in white text. If it says the code is invalid, then unfortunately it will have expired.

Where are new Fire Force Online codes released?

Keep checking back to this page on a regular basis because we'll keep the list above up to date with any new codes. However, the main place to grab them yourself if you want them as soon as the developer releases new codes is via the official Fire Force Online Discord server.

Expired Fire Force Online codes

WEEK9

WEEK8

WEEK7

WEEK6

WEEK5

WEEK4

WEEK3

WEEK2

WEEK1

INTERNALFIXES

AdollaSoon

Hotfixes

GIFT4YOU

45KLIKES

11MVISITS

SUB2IKKAZUN

40KLIKES

Codes4You

NILEANDKIZA

30KLIKES

5MILLIONVISITS

SNICKERDOODLE

25KLIKES

OOPSIEDAISY

3MILLIONVISITS

15KLIKES

10KLIKES

Colors4You

