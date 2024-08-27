Drag Project Future codes for August 2024

Drag Project Future is a Roblox racing game with a massive roster of bikes. In it, you’ll collect rare (and pricey) bikes, explore a massive city, and even compete with friends on a race track.

Especially early on in the game, it can be hard to find enough money to stock up on rare bikes. Luckily, you can use Drag Project Future codes for some free cash (or RM), which just might be enough to fund some of the game’s most expensive bikes. The game’s developer usually posts these codes in the game’s Discord server, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up all working Drag Project Future codes right here so you can get back to the racetrack.

Working Drag Project Future codes

Here's our list of all working Drag Project Future codes as of 27th August 2024:

DragProjectFuture : 700,000 RM

: 700,000 RM KING2024 : 1,000,000 RM

: 1,000,000 RM DPBOSS24 : 400,000 RM

: 400,000 RM KINGDRAG: 500,000 RM

Expired Drag Project Future codes

Drag Project Future doesn’t currently have any expired codes. If any of the above codes do expire, we’ll be sure to update this page!

How do I redeem codes in Drag Project Future?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Drag Project Future? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Drag Project Future in Roblox. Click your avatar icon on the left side of your screen. Image credit: @Alif36/Eurogamer Click the Code button at the bottom of the menu that pops up. Image credit: @Alif36/Eurogamer Enter your code into the field and hit Redeem.

