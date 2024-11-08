Anime Royale codes November 2024

Anime Royale is a tower defence game on Roblox, that should appeal to fans of experiences like Anime Last Stand and Anime Vanguards. Players have to form an anime-inspired army using the game's gacha-style Summoning system. Units are dished out that are based on a wide range of iconic animes like Demon Slayer, Naruto and Dragon Ball Z.

Once you've summoned a couple of units you can head to the game's story mode, where you use your units to defend your base from swarms of enemy forces across different levels. If you're struggling to repel the enemy attacks you can always use a few Anime Royale codes. These codes, which are shared by the game's developer on the experience's official Discord server, offer a variety of freebies including Gems, the crucial currency players need to summon new units.

To save you time, we've rounded up all the working and expired codes below, and explained how to redeem codes in Anime Royale so you can get back to what's important - summoning new units and defending your base.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All working Anime Royale codes

Here are all the working Anime Royale codes as of 8th November 2024:

30KLikes : 1,000 Gems, 30 Rerolls, 10 Cursed Finger, 5 Stat Shards, 5 Stat Crystals, 1 Cupcake NEW

: 1,000 Gems, 30 Rerolls, 10 Cursed Finger, 5 Stat Shards, 5 Stat Crystals, 1 Cupcake 8KActiveTysm : 10 Halloween Capsules

: 10 Halloween Capsules GetWellSoonVolo : 10 Halloween Capsules

: 10 Halloween Capsules IAmAtomic! : 10 Halloween Capsules

: 10 Halloween Capsules HappyLateHalloween : 1,000 Gems, 10 Rerolls, 5 Stat Shards, 5 Stat Crystals, 5 Cursed Fingers, 2 Lucky, 1 Candy

: 1,000 Gems, 10 Rerolls, 5 Stat Shards, 5 Stat Crystals, 5 Cursed Fingers, 2 Lucky, 1 Candy Shadow : 1,000 Gems, 15 Rerolls, 3 Stat Shards

: 1,000 Gems, 15 Rerolls, 3 Stat Shards CheersToRellHawk : 1,000 Gems, 5 Rerolls, 3 Stat Shards, 1 Lucky

: 1,000 Gems, 5 Rerolls, 3 Stat Shards, 1 Lucky 25KLIKES : 1,000 Gems, 10 Rerolls

: 1,000 Gems, 10 Rerolls 30KFAVS : 1,000 Gems, 10 Rerolls, 5 Stat Shards, 5 Stat Crystals

: 1,000 Gems, 10 Rerolls, 5 Stat Shards, 5 Stat Crystals THANKYOUFORWAITING : 1,000 Gems, 5 Cursed Fingers, 2 Rerolls, 2 Stat Shards

: 1,000 Gems, 5 Cursed Fingers, 2 Rerolls, 2 Stat Shards Update2 : 1,000 Gems, 5 Rerolls, 5 Cursed Fingers

: 1,000 Gems, 5 Rerolls, 5 Cursed Fingers SpookySeason : 500 Gems

: 500 Gems SubToMozKing : 100 Gems, 1 Reroll

: 100 Gems, 1 Reroll SubToVanilla : 100 Gems, 1 Reroll

: 100 Gems, 1 Reroll SubToToadBoi: 100 Gems, 1 Reroll

How do I redeem codes in Anime Royale?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Anime Royale? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Anime Royale in Roblox. Head to the 'Codes' area in the lobby. Image credit: Anime Royale/Eurogamer Walk into the blue glowing circle by the 'Codes' sign. Enter your code in the textbox that pops up and hit 'Redeem Code'. Image credit: Anime Royale/Eurogamer

All expired Anime Royale codes

1MilVisits

10KLIKES

100KMEMBERS

100KMEMBERSTY

25KPlayers

3MilVisits

5KActiveTysm

MiniUpdate

Sorry4Maintenance

SorryForBugs

SorryForDelay

Shutdown

Release

That's it for our list of Anime Royale codes. For more help with other popular Roblox experiences, head to our Fruit Battlegrounds codes, Blox Fruits codes, Grimoires Era codes, Gym Star Simulator codes and Drag Project Future codes pages.