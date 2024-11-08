Anime Royale codes November 2024
How to redeem Anime Royale codes in Roblox.
Anime Royale is a tower defence game on Roblox, that should appeal to fans of experiences like Anime Last Stand and Anime Vanguards. Players have to form an anime-inspired army using the game's gacha-style Summoning system. Units are dished out that are based on a wide range of iconic animes like Demon Slayer, Naruto and Dragon Ball Z.
Once you've summoned a couple of units you can head to the game's story mode, where you use your units to defend your base from swarms of enemy forces across different levels. If you're struggling to repel the enemy attacks you can always use a few Anime Royale codes. These codes, which are shared by the game's developer on the experience's official Discord server, offer a variety of freebies including Gems, the crucial currency players need to summon new units.
To save you time, we've rounded up all the working and expired codes below, and explained how to redeem codes in Anime Royale so you can get back to what's important - summoning new units and defending your base.
On this page:
All working Anime Royale codes
Here are all the working Anime Royale codes as of 8th November 2024:
- 30KLikes: 1,000 Gems, 30 Rerolls, 10 Cursed Finger, 5 Stat Shards, 5 Stat Crystals, 1 Cupcake NEW
- 8KActiveTysm: 10 Halloween Capsules
- GetWellSoonVolo: 10 Halloween Capsules
- IAmAtomic!: 10 Halloween Capsules
- HappyLateHalloween: 1,000 Gems, 10 Rerolls, 5 Stat Shards, 5 Stat Crystals, 5 Cursed Fingers, 2 Lucky, 1 Candy
- Shadow: 1,000 Gems, 15 Rerolls, 3 Stat Shards
- CheersToRellHawk: 1,000 Gems, 5 Rerolls, 3 Stat Shards, 1 Lucky
- 25KLIKES: 1,000 Gems, 10 Rerolls
- 30KFAVS: 1,000 Gems, 10 Rerolls, 5 Stat Shards, 5 Stat Crystals
- THANKYOUFORWAITING: 1,000 Gems, 5 Cursed Fingers, 2 Rerolls, 2 Stat Shards
- Update2: 1,000 Gems, 5 Rerolls, 5 Cursed Fingers
- SpookySeason: 500 Gems
- SubToMozKing: 100 Gems, 1 Reroll
- SubToVanilla: 100 Gems, 1 Reroll
- SubToToadBoi: 100 Gems, 1 Reroll
How do I redeem codes in Anime Royale?
Not sure how to redeem codes in Anime Royale? Here’s what you’ll need to do:
- Launch Anime Royale in Roblox.
- Head to the 'Codes' area in the lobby.
- Walk into the blue glowing circle by the 'Codes' sign.
- Enter your code in the textbox that pops up and hit 'Redeem Code'.
All expired Anime Royale codes
- 1MilVisits
- 10KLIKES
- 100KMEMBERS
- 100KMEMBERSTY
- 25KPlayers
- 3MilVisits
- 5KActiveTysm
- MiniUpdate
- Sorry4Maintenance
- SorryForBugs
- SorryForDelay
- Shutdown
- Release
That's it for our list of Anime Royale codes. For more help with other popular Roblox experiences, head to our Fruit Battlegrounds codes, Blox Fruits codes, Grimoires Era codes, Gym Star Simulator codes and Drag Project Future codes pages.