Anime Revolution codes January 2024
How to redeem Anime Revolution codes in Roblox.
Anime Revolution is a Roblox fighting game where you’ll click to fight and grow stronger with every hit. As you gain strength points, you’ll be able to take on anime-inspired foes with ease to earn Coins, which will let you unlock new avatars, pets, and eventually entirely new areas.
Taking on high-ranked enemies to earn coins can be tricky, especially early on in your playthrough, but luckily, you can input a variety of Anime Revolution codes to grab some quick Coins and even Potions that’ll up the Coins you earn and the damage you do. The team behind Anime Revolution, Anime Mix Studios, normally distributes these codes on the game’s Roblox page, on socials, and on Discord, but we’ve done all the hard work and rounded up all of the current and expired codes for Anime Revolution right here.
All working Anime Revolution codes
- srrybugs: 1 Coins Potion, 1 Damage Potion
- subflashziin: 1 Coins Potion, 1 Damage Potion
- RELEASE: 50 Coins
All expired Anime Revolution codes
- thx500kvisits
- thx2mvisits
- thx5klikes
- thx30kmembers
- thx300kvisits
- thx1500likes
- thx2kactives
- upd1
- thx1kactives
- thx500likes
- merrychristmas
How do I redeem codes in Anime Revolution?
Not sure how to redeem codes in Anime Revolution? Here’s what you’ll need to do:
- Launch Anime Revolution in Roblox.
- Click the bird icon button on the left side of your screen.
- Enter the code in the field that pops up and hit "REDEEM".
If you’ve grown strong enough in Anime Revolution but still want to play other anime Roblox games, we’ve got your back with our codes guides for Anime World Tower Defense, Peroxide, Jujutsu Chronicles, and Clover Retribution. Or, if you're looking for another popular Roblox game that's not necessarily anime-inspired, head to our codes guides for Cabin Crew Simulator, Arm Wrestle Simulator, and Toilet Tower Defense.