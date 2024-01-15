Anime Revolution codes January 2024

Anime Revolution is a Roblox fighting game where you’ll click to fight and grow stronger with every hit. As you gain strength points, you’ll be able to take on anime-inspired foes with ease to earn Coins, which will let you unlock new avatars, pets, and eventually entirely new areas.

Taking on high-ranked enemies to earn coins can be tricky, especially early on in your playthrough, but luckily, you can input a variety of Anime Revolution codes to grab some quick Coins and even Potions that’ll up the Coins you earn and the damage you do. The team behind Anime Revolution, Anime Mix Studios, normally distributes these codes on the game’s Roblox page, on socials, and on Discord, but we’ve done all the hard work and rounded up all of the current and expired codes for Anime Revolution right here.

All working Anime Revolution codes

srrybugs : 1 Coins Potion, 1 Damage Potion

: 1 Coins Potion, 1 Damage Potion subflashziin : 1 Coins Potion, 1 Damage Potion

: 1 Coins Potion, 1 Damage Potion RELEASE: 50 Coins

All expired Anime Revolution codes

thx500kvisits

thx2mvisits

thx5klikes

thx30kmembers

thx300kvisits

thx1500likes

thx2kactives

upd1

thx1kactives

thx500likes

merrychristmas

How do I redeem codes in Anime Revolution?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Anime Revolution? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Anime Revolution in Roblox. Click the bird icon button on the left side of your screen. Image credit: SaturnoZ Studio Enter the code in the field that pops up and hit "REDEEM". Image credit: SaturnoZ Studio

