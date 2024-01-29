Anime Fantasy Simulator codes for January 2024
How to redeem Anime Fantasy Simulator codes in Roblox.
Anime Fantasy Simulator is a Roblox anime fighting game seeing you take on enemies scattered throughout the map, all while growing stronger with every punch. As you grow stronger, you’ll eventually unlock new powers that’ll allow you to take on even the toughest of bosses with ease.
Getting started out in Anime Fantasy Simulator isn’t easy and will take some time (or some really fast clicking), but luckily, you can use codes to grab some free stat-boosting Potions and other valuable resources like Grimoire Fragments and Cursed Souls while you work your way to the top. Developer Speed Block typically shares these codes on the game’s Roblox page, but if you’re looking for a more thorough list, we’ve done all of the hard work for you and compiled this handy list of Anime Fantasy Simulator codes so you can get back to fighting right away.
All working Anime Fantasy Simulator codes
- 6KLIKES: 2 Cursed Souls, 2 Damage Potions
- 8KLIKES: 1 Luck Potion, 2 Grimoire Fragments
- GHOULISLAND: 1 Power Potion, 1 Damage Potion
- THETOWER: 1 Luck Potion, 2 Grimoire Fragments
- CLOVERISLAND: 2 Gems Potions, 2 Luck Potions
- BLACKSWORDSMAN: 2 Cursed Souls, 1 Luck Potion
- MEDTWYT: 1 Power Potion
All expired Anime Fantasy Simulator codes
- 5KLIKES
- SHUTDOWN2
- SORRYFORSHUTDOWN1
- SORRYFORSHUTDOWN
- UPPERMOONS
- SHUTDOWN
- 3KLIKES
- 2KLIKES
- FANTASYBUGS
- UPDATE1
- 1500LIKES
- 1KLIKES
- BUGSFIXES
- FANTASYRELEASE
How do I redeem codes in Anime Fantasy Simulator?
Not sure how to redeem codes in Anime Fantasy Simulator? Here’s what you’ll need to do:
- Launch Anime Fantasy Simulator in Roblox.
- Click the shopping basket button on the left side of your screen.
- Scroll to the bottom of the menu that pops up.
- Enter your code in the field and hit "Redeem".
