Anime Fantasy Simulator codes for January 2024

Anime Fantasy Simulator is a Roblox anime fighting game seeing you take on enemies scattered throughout the map, all while growing stronger with every punch. As you grow stronger, you’ll eventually unlock new powers that’ll allow you to take on even the toughest of bosses with ease.

Getting started out in Anime Fantasy Simulator isn’t easy and will take some time (or some really fast clicking), but luckily, you can use codes to grab some free stat-boosting Potions and other valuable resources like Grimoire Fragments and Cursed Souls while you work your way to the top. Developer Speed Block typically shares these codes on the game’s Roblox page, but if you’re looking for a more thorough list, we’ve done all of the hard work for you and compiled this handy list of Anime Fantasy Simulator codes so you can get back to fighting right away.

All working Anime Fantasy Simulator codes

6KLIKES : 2 Cursed Souls, 2 Damage Potions

: 2 Cursed Souls, 2 Damage Potions 8KLIKES : 1 Luck Potion, 2 Grimoire Fragments

: 1 Luck Potion, 2 Grimoire Fragments GHOULISLAND : 1 Power Potion, 1 Damage Potion

: 1 Power Potion, 1 Damage Potion THETOWER : 1 Luck Potion, 2 Grimoire Fragments

: 1 Luck Potion, 2 Grimoire Fragments CLOVERISLAND : 2 Gems Potions, 2 Luck Potions

: 2 Gems Potions, 2 Luck Potions BLACKSWORDSMAN : 2 Cursed Souls, 1 Luck Potion

: 2 Cursed Souls, 1 Luck Potion MEDTWYT: 1 Power Potion

All expired Anime Fantasy Simulator codes

5KLIKES

SHUTDOWN2

SORRYFORSHUTDOWN1

SORRYFORSHUTDOWN

UPPERMOONS

SHUTDOWN

3KLIKES

2KLIKES

FANTASYBUGS

UPDATE1

1500LIKES

1KLIKES

BUGSFIXES

FANTASYRELEASE

How do I redeem codes in Anime Fantasy Simulator?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Anime Fantasy Simulator? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Anime Fantasy Simulator in Roblox. Click the shopping basket button on the left side of your screen. Image credit: Speed Block/Eurogamer Scroll to the bottom of the menu that pops up. Image credit: Speed Block/Eurogamer Enter your code in the field and hit "Redeem".

