Anime Adventures codes for January 2025

Anime Adventures is a Roblox tower defence that’s all about collecting anime characters. In it, you’ll summon units from popular series like Dragon Ball Z, Frieren, and Oshi No Ko, evolve them, use them to defend your base in different modes, and work your way up the game’s leaderboard.

If you want to make it through harder levels in Anime Adventures, you’ll need to stock up on rarer units, which can be especially tricky to get without spending your precious Robux. Luckily, you can use Anime Adventures codes to grab free Gems for spins as well as other resources like Star Remnants. Gomu, the game’s developer, usually shares these codes in the game’s official Discord server, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up all the current and expired Anime Adventures codes right here so you can get right back to the summoning grind.

All working Anime Adventures codes

2BILLIONAA: 50 Star Remnants, 500 Gems, 5000 Holiday Stars (must be level 50+ to redeem)

All expired Anime Adventures codes

HOLIDAYS2024

MERRYCHRISTMAS

MERRYCHRISTMAS2

SHUTDOWNCODE1230

How do I redeem codes in Anime Adventures?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Anime Adventures? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Anime Adventures in Roblox. In the game’s lobby area, find the Codes circle (located in front of the red Raid building). Image credit: Gomu/Eurogamer Step inside the circle, enter your code into the field that pops up, and hit Redeem. Image credit: Gomu/Eurogamer

