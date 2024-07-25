Rise of the Ronin demo available now, new play data revealed

A free demo for Rise of the Ronin is now available on PlayStation 5 via the PlayStation store.

The demo allows you to battle it out with Gonzo (we won't say any more in case of spoilers), giving a taste of what lies ahead.

You'll then be able to carry your character and progress to the full game, should you choose to purchase it.

Rise of the Ronin gameplay overview.

We awarded Rise of the Ronin four out of five stars in Eurogamer's review.

"[Developer] Team Ninja borrows the open-world familiarity and historical tourism of Assassin's Creed while adapting its own breed of hardcore action for the mainstream," Alan Wen wrote following his time with the game.

Team Ninja announced the demo earlier this week, as part of a blog post detailing some of the game's play data from all over the world. If you are curious about this data, I will share some stats below, although please be aware of potential spoilers.

Explore Bakumatsu Japan in Rise of the Ronin today! Download and play the free demo and carry your character and progress to the full game. #RiseoftheRonin #ROTR #Ps5games #ps5 pic.twitter.com/EzzIXBoQCu — Team NINJA (@TeamNINJAStudio) July 24, 2024

Team Ninja revealed that 35 percent of players killed Gonzo, while 65 percent of players spared him. As for factions, 62 percent of players sided with the Shogunate, with the remaining 38 percent of players siding with the Anti-Shogunate.

Romance wise, only 30 percent of players started romances, but 42 percent of players achieved Level 4 personal bonds. Also, an impressive 1,9235,232,468 countersparks have been performed since the game's release back in March.

Most players - 51 percent, in fact - chose to play Rise of the Ronin on the 'Dusk' difficulty level. 36 percent of players selected 'Dawn' difficulty, 13 percent selected 'Twilight' difficulty and 18 percent selected 'Midnight' difficulty.

Rounding out today's player stats, Team Ninja revealed 16 percent of Rise of the Ronin's players had collected 100 cats (I am sure they are feline good about that), and 35 percent of players have defeated 50 fugitives.

To coincide with these figures, PlayStation released a new trailer for Rise of the Ronin, detailing the latest stats. You can check it out for yourself below.