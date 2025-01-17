Riot Games details in-game fundraisers to support those impacted by LA fires

Riot Games is running in-game events from next week to raise funding for those impacted by the LA fires.

After hundreds of thousands of people were placed under evacuation orders and the devastation of the wildfires sweeping across Los Angeles became apparent, Riot was one of several video game companies to reach out to employees to tell them to take care of themselves ahead of work.

Now Riot is inviting its players to support those impacted by the catastrophe via in-game donations through League of Legends and Valorant.

From 22nd-30th January, Valorant's EX.O Collection will become a Give Back Bundle, with proceeds from weapon skins and accessories in the bundle going to the Riot Games Social Impact Fund, a donor-advised fund account sponsored by ImpactAssets.

In League of Legends, from 23rd January until 5th February, proceeds from Firefighter Tristana - who will be unvaulted for this fundraiser - will also go to the Riot Games Social Impact Fund.

Riot also launched a "double-donation" campaign last week, tripling the charitable contributions of its staff to organisations like the California Fire Foundation, Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, International Medical Corps, American Red Cross, and World Central Kitchen. Riot has also made direct donations to the California Fire Foundation and International Medical Corps to support relief efforts.

"While these are incredibly difficult times and there is a long road to recovery ahead, I’m grateful that we’re collectively in this together - no matter where we are in the world," said CEO A. Dylan Jadeja. "Thank you for all of your support."