Ridge Racer 64 is finally playable again after its N64 debut 25 years ago

Ridge Racer 64 is now available for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers.

Up until now, the arcade racer - the first Ridge Racer game to come to a Nintendo-flavoured console - was only playable for those who still have a Nintendo 64 hooked up.

Released in 2000 for the Nintendo 64, Nintendo states this "arcade classic" takes you on "fast-paced races across three different environments for a total of nine courses".

"Dive right in with Quick Play to race three laps around the Revolution Novice course or take on Grand Prix and choose any available track to test your skills," the blurb teases.

"Other modes include Car Attack, which lets you compete for better cars, and Time Attack, where the only thing you're racing against is your own best time! Challenge your friends in Multiplayer and put the pedal to the metal in three modes: Battle Mode, Stage Mode, and Team Mode."

Last week we learned Nintendo added another three classic games to its SNES Switch Online collection, including one not seen in the west before: Fatal Fury 2, and Super Ninja Boy.

For those not in the know, Nintendo Switch Online is Nintendo's answer to PS Plus.

It launched back in 2018, and marks the first time Nintendo has locked the ability to play multiplayer games online behind a paid service. To sweeten the deal, Nintendo has thrown in a wealth of additional perks like cloud saves, game trials, and exclusive money-saving offers - not to mention a whole library of classic Nintendo titles.