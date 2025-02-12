Returnal studio heads to a "hostile, shape-shifting planet" for newly unveiled Saros

Housemarque, the studio behind the sublime likes of Nex Machina and Returnal, has unveiled Saros - a third-person action game that's coming to PS5 next year.

Details on Saros are slim right now, but we do know it's a single-player game set on a "hostile, shape-shifting planet, haunted by an ominous eclipse." It stars The Fall of the House of Usher's Rahul Kohli in the lead role, with its gameplay said to build on the third-person action seen in Housemarque's critically acclaimed Returnal.

Saros' cinematic announcement trailer, which incongruously opens with the sound of laughing children, sees Kohli waking on a beach beneath a shrouded alien sun, only to encounter a terrifying multi-limbed creature rising from beneath the pitch-black water. "Every time the sun dies," Kohli's character intones in voiceover, "madness reigns, then everything begins again. But after every death, I always come back stronger."

That final sentence - reflected in the game's Come Back Stronger tagline - certainly implies Housemarque will be revisiting the roguelite structure seen in 2021's acclaimed Returnal (and the bullet hell swirl of Kohli's subsequently unloading weapon is a classic Housemarque touch), but whether Saros has anything more than a spiritual connection to Returnal remains to be seen.

Saros launches next year for PlayStation with PS5 Pro enhancements also promised, and Housemarque says it'll be sharing a first look at gameplay later this year.