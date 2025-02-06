Resident Evil multiplayer spin-off shut down by Capcom, having "served its original, celebratory purpose"

Capcom is shutting down its online multiplayer game Resident Evil Re:Verse.

The spin-off game comes packaged with Resident Evil Village on PC via Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, but from 3rd March it will be removed from online stores, as will its purchasable DLC.

Then, on 29th June 2025 23:59 PDT (that's 30th June 8:59 BST), the service will fully shut down.

"Resident Evil Re:Verse was developed in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Resident Evil series, and your overwhelming support for the game has far exceeded our expectations since the time of its release," reads a statement from Capcom.

"Now that we've reached a new turning point for the series, we feel that Resident Evil Re:Verse has served its original, celebratory purpose admirably.

"We are incredibly grateful for your warm support for Resident Evil Re:Verse, and we deeply apologise for bringing you this disappointing news."

Any RP Boosters or content unlocked in the game's Premium Pass will be available from now until servers are shut off.

Though originally intended to release alongside Resident Evil Village, Re:Verse was delayed multiple times before eventually releasing in October 2022 with Village's Winters Expansion DLC - that was 17 months after Village.

That means Re:Verse has lasted just over two years.

The game was a six-player deathmatch competitive multiplayer mode featuring various characters from across the Resident Evil universe.

Village was followed by the remake of Resident Evil 4, which is now the fastest-selling game in the series.

As for the next new game in the series, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard director Koshi Nakanishi stated last July a fresh installment is in development. "It was really difficult to figure out what to do after [Resident Evil] 7," he said. "But I found it, and to be honest it feels substantial."