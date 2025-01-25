Resident Evil movie reboot writer Zach Cregger will keep adaptation faithful to the games

Four studios are battling it out to once again reboot Capcom's Resident Evil movie franchise, only this time, PlayStation Productions is also on board.

According to Hollywood Reporter, Warners Bros. and Netflix are amongst a number of hopefuls looking to reboot Constantin Film's horror series alongside PlayStation's production company.

Writer and director of 2022's brilliant Barbarian, Zach Cregger, is attached to write and direct and is reportedly keen to keep his Resident Evil adaptation faithful to the games that spawned the multimillion-dollar - and multimedia - franchise.

Whilst little else is known about the project at this time, it's thought Shay Hatten (Jack Wick: Chapter 4, Army of the Dead) is on board to co-write the seventh major instalment of the horror movie series. The prior six movies all starred Milla Jovovich apart from the last attempted reboot which released in 2021.

There was also an ill-fated Netflix show that was unceremoniously cancelled within a month of its debut episode following disappointing reviews, with one commenter stating: "Terrible; followed by more terrible; just when you lose all hope; it smacks you with even more terrible".

PlayStation Productions was established by Sony in 2019 to convert its video game franchises into blockbuster films and television shows.