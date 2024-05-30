Resident Evil 9 Revenant Shadows pops up online along with PS5 versions of Code Veronica, Zero, and Resi 5

A retail listing for Resident Evil 9 has popped up on Play Asia, along with PS5 versions of Code Veronica, Resident Evil 0, and Resident Evil 5.

Whilst the remakes have long been rumoured to be in development, the former includes a hitherto unknown subtitle, "Revenant Shadows", "preliminary" cover art, and a description of the game.

"Resident Evil 9: Revenant Shadows is the latest instalment in the iconic survival horror series by Capcom," the store description says, without actually telling us anything meaningful about the game, suggesting it's just placeholder text.

"This game continues the chilling legacy with a fresh story, new characters, and the return of familiar faces. Set in an expansive, terrifying world filled with new threats and mysteries, Revenant Shadows blends intense action, intricate puzzles, and the atmospheric dread that fans have come to love."

There are also listings for Resident Evil 5 on PS5 – the description says there's been "new technology developed specifically for the game, as well as incredible changes to both the gameplay and world of Resident Evil", suggesting it's not a mere remaster – and Code Veronica, although it's unclear at this stage if that's a port or a remaster.

A PS5 version of Resident Evil Zero is also listed, although that is clearly marked as an "HD remaster."

https://t.co/FnSnalLHg6 now also listed Resident Evil 9, among the PS5 Versions of Zero, Code Veronica and 5.#residentevil

Capcom has yet to comment on the listings, and no release dates are given for any of these presently unannounced games. At the time of writing, only PS5 versions of the horror games are available.

The listings add credence to the rumours from earlier in the week that intimated Capcom had remakes of both Resident Evil Zero and Resident Evil: Code Veronica in development.

In a long thread of posts on social media platform X, Dusk Golem attempted to clarify what has been a confusing time for claims about the future of the Resident Evil series, following the huge success of the recent Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Capcom's main team behind RE4 Remake is now worked on Code Veronica, Dusk Golem stated, while its secondary studio that worked on RE4 Remake's Separate Ways DLC is handling work on Zero.