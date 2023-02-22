If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Resident Evil 4 Remake to receive free VR DLC for PSVR2

Whaddaya seein'?

A VR mode for Resident Evil 4 Remake is in development for PSVR2 and will be released as free DLC.

The news was shared on the Japanese Resident Evil account, stating the VR update has started development with more news expected soon.

The VR mode will be heading to PlayStation 5 and PSVR2, with no word of other platforms.

Resident Evil Village VR Mode

Considering development has only just started, it's unclear when we can expect this mode to go live. It's also unclear what perspective this will take - will we play in first person or third person?

For those looking for a more immediate thrill, Resident Evil Village also has a free VR mode for PSVR2 as one of its launch games. That's almost two years since its original release, but the wait was surely tied into the PSVR2 release.

Of course, this won't be the first time Resident Evil 4 is available to play in VR. The original game has already been adapted for VR, developed by Armature Studios for the Meta Quest 2 and released in 2021.

This new remake of the game is making a few gameplay changes along with the improved graphics, such as knife durability and removing Ashley's health bar.

New footage of the game was released earlier this month.

