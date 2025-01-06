Resident Evil 4 now the "fastest-selling Resident Evil game in history"

Capcom's Resident Evil 4 is "the fastest-selling Resident Evil game in history", topping nine million sales since its release in March 2023.

Capcom officially announced the nine million sales figure earlier today, which has since been compared to previous games in the series.

According to business development manager Alex Aniel and author of Itchy, Tasty: An Unofficial History of Resident Evil, by their eighth quarter, Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 7, and Resident Evil 3 had sold 500,000, 400,000 and 300,000 units, respectively, whilst Resident Evil 4 has topped over a million across the same time period.

Admittedly, these numbers likely don't include the latest sales figures from its Platinum range - official data only extends to 30th September 2024 - but if correct, they intimate that Resident Evil 4 has sold at least a million copies over the last quarter alone.

Resident Evil 4 Remake was released in March 2023, followed by PS VR2 and iOS releases in December that year.

Uncork'd Entertainment recently acquired distribution rights to 'George A. Romero's Resident Evil' - an investigative documentary which looks into the filmmaker's unrealised film adaptation of the video game series in the US and Canada.

As for the the games themselves, Resident Evil 2 Remake just recently released on iPhone and Mac on 31st December, whilst Resi 7 director Koshi Nakanishi recently confirmed Capcom is developing a new Resident Evil back in July.