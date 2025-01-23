Resident Evil 2 Remake marks another mobile flop for Capcom

After the reported flop of Resident Evil 7 on iPhone last year, we wondered whether Capcom's Resident Evil 2 Remake would face a similar fate - and it seems this is indeed the case.

Data from mobile app tracking service Appmagic, shared by Mobilegamer.biz, estimates that the mobile port of Capcom's remake has only just managed to pass $100k in in-app purchase earnings.

Resident Evil 2 Remake's mobile port - which was released in December - allows users to play a short portion of the game for free, but to get the full experience they need to pay. During the first few weeks of its release, this was discounted to $10. According to estimates, Capcom made $95k during this discount period, meaning roughly 9500 users purchased the full game after getting to the paywall.

Image credit: Eurogamer

Since 9th January - when the game was then boosted up to its full retail price of $40 (£31.99 here in the UK) - Capcom has made an additional $7k from the mobile release, so that's roughly 175 more users opting to pay to play.

This isn't the only one of Capcom's mobile ports to underwhelm, but at least Resident Evil 2 Remake has done better than Resi 7's efforts. A report from July of last year suggested Resident Evil 7 had been bought by under 2000 people in its first couple of weeks on the store, with only a scant 2.4 percent of players converting from the free opening to paid version.

As for what is next for Capcom's franchise, last year Resident Evil 7 director Koshi Nakanishi confirmed the studio was developing a new series entry. "It was really difficult to figure out what to do after [Resident Evil] 7," he said at the time. "But I found it, and to be honest it feels substantial."