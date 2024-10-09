Resident Evil 2 Remake heading to iPhone and Mac in December

Resident Evil 2 Remake will scuttle on to iPhone and Mac on 31st December.

The game will be compatible with iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 16, as well as all silicon-powered iPads and Macs. While a small portion of the start will be playable for free, players will need to pay for the full experience - that's £31.99 (plus an additional £3.99 to unlock all in-game rewards in advance).

The release follows the likes of Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil Village on mobile, though sales for these have reportedly been very low.

The application will be approximately 25GB and a controller is recommended (keyboard and mouse are not supported).

Further, a network connection is also required to start the application. This was added to previous games back in September, which prompted some players to seek a refund due to concerns over DRM or data collection.

Here's the iPhone store listing

Back in July, a report suggested Resident Evil 7 had been bought by under 2000 people in its first couple of weeks, with around 2.4 percent of players converting from the free opening to the £15.99 paid version.

Resi 4 and Village have also reportedly sold poorly on Apple's devices.

Do players really want to play these games on mobile? Are they suitably priced for this market?

Regardless, Capcom seems committed to releasing its Resident Evil games on the platform. If it continues, can we expect the Resident Evil 3 Remake to be next?

As for the next game in the series, Resi 7 director Koshi Nakanishi confirmed Capcom is developing a new Resident Evil back in July. "It was really difficult to figure out what to do after [Resident Evil] 7," he said. "But I found it, and to be honest it feels substantial."