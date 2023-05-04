How to locate Underboss skulls in Redfall and where to place Underboss skulls

Underboss skulls are a special item in Redfall that can unlock bonus items, and are also required for later sections of the main story.

They can be a bit confusing if you haven't found out where to place Underboss skulls yet, and perhaps even more confusing if you do come across where to put them, but don't have any in your inventory yet.

To help you get to grips with this creepy currency, we've explained where to place the skulls and where to find Underboss skull locations in Redfall below.

Where to find Redfall Underboss skull locations

Underboss skulls are located in special areas containing tough 'Underboss' vampire enemies and a lot of cult members. You need to kill each Underboss in order to loot a skull from their pile of ashes.

So where do you find Underbosses? Well, you have to take a trip around town and hunt down safe houses first, as Underboss locations only appear on you map when you complete each safe house's side missions.

For the Basswood neighbourhood safe house, for example, we had to pick up the 'Vampire Cult Rally' quest from the mission board inside the house, then complete it before we could unlock the mission containing the vampire Underboss location in Basswood.

You need to unlock the safe houses in each neighbourhood and complete their individual side quests to gain access to more Underbosses and their skulls.

Here's what to do with these skulls when you get them:

Where to place Underboss skulls in Redfall

There are two types of areas where you can place Underboss skulls in Redfall:

Vampire God lairs

Optional altars

Vampire God lairs are linked to Redfall's main story missions, so there's no need to worry about them until you reach that part in the main questline. However, keep in mind that you need to place three Underboss skulls at these God lair entrances to progress.

The optional altars only require one Underboss skull, and are hidden all over town. These altars reward cosmetic items like outfits when you place a skull on them.

What item you get might change depending on the character you're playing as, but we got the 'Bespoke Bloke' outfit for Dev when we placed an Underboss skull on the altar below the helicopter crash site island in Shadetree Heights.

If you ever come across one of these optional altars but don't have an Underboss skull yet, then we recommend using the 'Ping' feature on your map to mark the location, then searching for a safe house so you can complete its missions, then return when you have the skull.

All the best on your journey through Redfall!