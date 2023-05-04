Redfall might be infested with vampires and cultists, but the most annoying enemy might be the red mist covering landmarks and key routes around the town.

When you step into an area covered with red mist, you take constant damage, which means you'll likely die if you try to search an area covered in it.

To help you in your travels across the creepy town, we've detailed how to get rid of red mist in Redfall below, so you leave no side mission, shortcut, or resource behind.

How to get rid of red mist in Redfall

There are two ways to get rid of red mist in Refall:

Use a Portable UV Beam gun

Use a UV Light Generator

Your goal is to clear the mist temporarily with one of these so you can kill the creature in the middle of the mist, as this 'Death Mist Spewer' is the source of the annoying substance.

Of the two methods, using a UV Light Generator is easiest, as it doesn't cost any ammo, and they tend to be conveniently placed near the edges of some patches of mist. The downside is that not every red mist area has a UV Light Generator nearby, forcing you to go hunting for a UV Beam gun.

That'll teach 'em.

For the larger areas of red mist with no UV Light Generator present, you'll need to equip a Portable UV Beam gun and then go searching for the gross creature, who is always inside the red mist area, usually near the middle. Remember to keep to the edges, or you'll take damage!

When you find the Death Mist Spewer, hold down the shoot button with your UV Beam gun to petrify it, then quickly run over and melee attack the creature while the mist is temporarily gone. The red mist will permanently disappear when you kill the creature in the middle of a patch.

Having a Portable UV Beam gun on hand is recommended to make sure you can always clear mist. They drop randomly, but there is another method that might get you one if you're lucky...

How to get a UV Beam gun in Redfall

As we mentioned above, most of the weapon drops in Redfall are randomised, meaning you can't guarantee you'll find a UV Beam gun somewhere, even if you previously discovered one in that area.

However, there is a way to try and force the randomness in your favour - but it will cost you.

The best way to get a UV Beam gun in Redfall is by refreshing the stock at the Armory, located in the Fire Station. We recommend only doing this after completing the early 'Two Birds One Stone' main mission so there are more weapon slots to refresh per cycle.

The armory is in the room with Anna and Joe.

You're not guaranteed the UV gun will appear as one of the choices, but it's a quicker way of trying to get one. It costs 2,500 Support each time you want to roll for new stock this way.

You can get more Support by picking up random items in your travels across Redfall, like board games, binoculars, and even toilet paper and some lovely squirrel statues. Salvaging your unused weapons is also a consistent way to get more Support.

Hope you're having fun exploring Redfall!