You need to find the Basswood Safehouse key in Redfall in order to restore power to the safehouse's generator and gain access to its basement.

Every safehouse in Redfall has a different way to access them, with the Basswood Safehouse having a quiet method to get its key, and one that alerts enemies in the area.

Below, we've went over the Basswood Safehouse key location, and how to get it without having to take on a group of vampires and cultists.

Redfall Basswood Safehouse Key location

The Basswood Safehouse key in Redfall is located in the door of the bloodied car directly behind the safehouse generator. However, if you want to pick it up without alerting enemies in the area, you'll have to complete one more small step.

Before picking up the key, look to the right - beside the car's back wheel - to find a car alarm. If you don't want to start a fight with cultists and vampires, then you need to use a rewire kit to hack the car alarm. Rewire kits are found as random loot, or bought from the Lost and Found staches in places like the Fire Station, or other Safe Houses.

Once you have the Basswood Safehouse key, take it back to the nearby generator and use it to turn the power on.

You can now enter the safehouse through the basement hatch at any time to take on new missions, or restock your ammo. The place will also become a fast travel point that you can use to quickly jump to this area of the Basswood neighbourhood.

On top of this, once you complete the 'Vampire Cult Rally' safehouse mission and take out the vampire underboss during the 'Carpe Noctem' safehouse mission, the Lost and Found stache will get the chance to spawn rare items that you can purchase with Support.

All the best on your journey through Redfall!