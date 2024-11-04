Rayman creator discusses new project, believes Ubisoft should greenlight Prince of Persia: Lost Crown sequel

Michel Ancel has discussed his recently-confirmed return to video games as a consultant on a new Rayman project, which is being worked on by some of the staff behind this year's Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

Last month, Ubisoft acknowledged Ancel's involvement with the new Rayman game, described as currently being in the "exploration phase", after a report stated that The Lost Crown had not been commercially successful enough to warrant a sequel.

Ancel left Ubisoft in 2020 after 30 years at the company, to work in an animal sanctury. A subsequent report on his departure described the decorated designer's final years as being marred by accusations of toxic leadership, something Ancel himself described as "fake news".

Now, Ancel has taken to Instagram to respond to the news of his involvement with Rayman once again - and to address the suggestion that his return has not been wholly welcomed by Ubisoft staff members, considering the cloud under which he departed.

"I see a lot being said about me," he wrote. "Again... I'm available to debate publicly with my anonymous haters or go to court if they so wish.

"I believe these are transparent and effective means of action, far from the background noise of journalist-justice networks seeking clicks and recognition.

"To all victims, regroup, grab justice instead of anonymously contacting YouTubers or journalists who are only waiting for the crunchy nugget that will fund their channel and boost their ego by grabbing unverifiable info with cool editing and trendy punchlines."

Discussing his involvement in Rayman, Ancel said he was pleased to have been consulted. It's unclear if Ancel's involvement with the project has now concluded.

"Regarding Rayman, I'm very happy to have been consulted and it's a real pleasure to know that he and his pals are back!" Ancel continued.

"For the Lost Crown POP team, let's hope they can reform and produce a well-deserved sequel. Ubisoft [sic] to realise that the success of such a project is associated with the birth of a strong collective. This is priceless. Maybe some day leaders will understand this!"

Ancel signed off by saying he was now "returning to my personal projects and 'little zoos'" - an apparently reference to how his current work with wildlife was described in "article filled with contempt".

Writing in Eurogamer's Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown review, Christian Donlan wrote that the game featured "fabulous exploration and combat", and was the "ideal way to bring gaming's original Prince back to life".