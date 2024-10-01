Questioning the Local Cats in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is a side quest you can pick up in Kakariko Village and it's just as fun as it sounds. However, this will only be available once you've completed Hyrule Castle Dungeon.

A resident of Kakariko has lost his cat and is trying hard to find it. That's where you, the hero of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, will step in to help and you'll learn a rather interesting new skill along the way.

Without further ado, here's our Questioning the Local Cats walkthrough in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

Questioning the Local Cats walkthrough in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

To start the Questioning the Local Cats quest in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom speak to the Old Man with the walking stick in Kakariko Village who will then tell you his cat is missing and he wished he could talk to others to find out where they've gone.

He'll then go on to say he wishes for some Cat Clothes which let you speak to and understand the cats around Hyrule.

How to get Cat Clothes in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

After you finish speaking with him, head to the shop in Kakariko Village and speak to the person standing just outside it.

They'll tell you that they can give you the Cat Clothes if you dig up something important that’s currently being covered by a stubborn cat.

To do this, head north from the shop to the windmill the cat is currently snoozing under and pull out a Grilled Fish Echo. Drop this on the ground to the left of the cat and they'll move as soon as they spot it.

Once the cat has moved, head over to the patch of dirt it was previously laying on and use a Holmill Echo to dig up the bag that's buried there.

When you have this, the person from the shop will appear and you will get the Cat Clothes outfit as a reward.

Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Kakariko Village Cat locations

Equip the Cat Clothes and you can now start questioning the cats around Kakariko Village.

The first one is sitting by the windmill (yes, this is the cat you just lured away with Grilled Fish).

The second cat is west of here sitting on top of another windmill. You can use Echoes to reach the roof, we used Water Block Echoes and swam to the top.

The next cat is on the road heading out of the east entrance of the village, you will need to keep following the road until you see a cat snoozing on top of a tree (oh to be a cat and nap all day…)

We've marked their location on the map below:

Again, you can use any Echoes you'd like to get up here but we simply stacked Water Block Echoes to reach them.

Good news - this is the cat you've been looking for! After you talk to them they'll head back to the Old Man in Kakariko Village and speak to him once again to wrap this quest up.

You'll get 10 Refreshing Grapes for completing the Questioning the Local Cats quest in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and, of course, you get to keep the Cat Clothes outfit too!

That's all for now! If you're looking for more Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom content then check out our walkthrough hub where you can find all of our guides and handy tips in one place.