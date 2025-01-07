Skip to main content

PUBG unveils chatty co-op buddy powered by generative AI that's designed to play and talk like a human teammate

Bot lobby.

PUBG Ally - one of these characters is a bot.
Image credit: Krafton
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on
PUBG maker Krafton has unveiled what it's calling Co-Playable Characters (CPCs) - essentially, AI companions that are designed to move, shoot and talk like a human teammate.

The technology is powered by an on-device small language model (SLM) and Nvidia ACE technology, which uses generative AI to chat and react to your voice commands.

In essence, it's a smart AI partner with the functionality of a chatbot built in.

Nvidia says its ACE technology allows for "companions that comprehend and support player goals, and enemies that adapt dynamically to player tactics".

It's powered by a language model that's "capable of planning at human-like frequencies required for realistic decision making", Nvidia continues, as well as "multi-modal SLMs for vision and audio that allow AI characters to hear audio cues and perceive their environment".

Cover image for YouTube videoNVIDIA ACE | Introducing PUBG Ally - First Co-Playable Character
Nvidia and Krafton introduce PUBG Ally - your first Co-Playable Character.Watch on YouTube

How will this work in PUBG? As seen in the video above from Krafton, players will be able to team up with a "PUBG Ally" who responds to your commands - such as finding a specific armour item, or running to your side.

There's even the suggestion your PUBG Ally will undertake in a bit of banter. "I carry for a living," the robotic voice says. Bit creepy.

As yet there's no word on when PUBG Ally will go live in-game, but further CPCs are also on the way.

Krafton's upcoming Sims-like life simulation game inZoi will also use the technology, with Co-Playable Characters named "Smart Zoi" that will essentially act as human-like NPCs within the experience, designed to support your own character.

