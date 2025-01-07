PUBG unveils chatty co-op buddy powered by generative AI that's designed to play and talk like a human teammate

PUBG maker Krafton has unveiled what it's calling Co-Playable Characters (CPCs) - essentially, AI companions that are designed to move, shoot and talk like a human teammate.

The technology is powered by an on-device small language model (SLM) and Nvidia ACE technology, which uses generative AI to chat and react to your voice commands.

In essence, it's a smart AI partner with the functionality of a chatbot built in.

Nvidia says its ACE technology allows for "companions that comprehend and support player goals, and enemies that adapt dynamically to player tactics".

It's powered by a language model that's "capable of planning at human-like frequencies required for realistic decision making", Nvidia continues, as well as "multi-modal SLMs for vision and audio that allow AI characters to hear audio cues and perceive their environment".

How will this work in PUBG? As seen in the video above from Krafton, players will be able to team up with a "PUBG Ally" who responds to your commands - such as finding a specific armour item, or running to your side.

There's even the suggestion your PUBG Ally will undertake in a bit of banter. "I carry for a living," the robotic voice says. Bit creepy.

As yet there's no word on when PUBG Ally will go live in-game, but further CPCs are also on the way.

Krafton's upcoming Sims-like life simulation game inZoi will also use the technology, with Co-Playable Characters named "Smart Zoi" that will essentially act as human-like NPCs within the experience, designed to support your own character.