PUBG has never been more lucrative, publisher says

PUBG: Battlegrounds maker Krafton has said it generated record sales and profit last year - which was its best in the history of the company.

Originally launched in 2017, battle royale PUBG shifted to a free-to-play model in 2022 and has seen continued growth ever since. 2024 saw the game hit its best-ever concurrent peak - of 890,000 players.

Spending in PUBG across PC and consoles globally last year totalled "nearly" a 1tn korean won - around £556m - breaking Krafton's own record for the game.

On smartphones, PUBG's breakout spin-off Battlegrounds Mobile India saw its sales rise by 35.7 percent year-on-year, meanwhile.

Next up for Krafton is its plan to secure a new big franchise IP, while continuing to update PUBG and grow the game's Indian mobile spin-off.

The company will launch inZoi, a visually-impressive Sims-like game, on 28th March via Steam early access, following a delay from last year. Could this be Krafton's next big franchise?

Other upcoming titles include fantasy extraction RPG Dark and Darker Mobile, underwater survival sequel Subnautica 2, and pioneer life simulation game Dinkum Together.

Last year, Krafton hit the headlines when it scooped up Hi-Fi Rush developer Tango Gameworks, after Microsoft effectively closed the studio. There's no official word - yet - on what that team is up to next, though Krafton has acknowledged the fan desire for a Hi-Fi Rush sequel.