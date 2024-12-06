PUBG creator announces three-game plan, one of which has a demo that you can play today

PUBG creator Brendan Greene has revealed his PlayerUnknown Productions studio is working on "an ambitious" three-game plan: Prologue: Go Wayback!, Preface: Undiscovered World, and Project Artemis.

Prologue: Go Wayback! is a single-player open-world "emergent" survival game in which you'll use "classic" survival mechanics to explore machine learning-driven terrain generation, "challenging your limits".

Promising to engage with the community during development, Greene expects this project to release in early access in spring (Q2) 2025.

You won't have to wait so long to give Greene's second project, Preface: Undiscovered World, however. A demo is already available on Steam to give players "an early look at the innovative technology that will power the subsequent titles in the series, and eventually project Artemis". It's not faring particularly well - early adopters have put it at a "mostly negative" rating - but it's free and available to try right now.

As Greene explains it, though, the world will become more populated and interesting the more people visit it.

"In Preface, users can witness an Earth-scale world generated in real-time by our machine learning agents directly on their GPU," Greene said. "This digital planet is still quite empty for now, but every person who enters it and shares their feedback, contributes to its future development."

As for that aforementioned Project Artemis?

"My vision for Artemis is challenging, but we plan to take it one step at a time and the three games aim to give us a solid tech foundation on which to scale up. After Prologue, two more games are planned for release in the coming years, each addressing critical technical challenges that will bring the studio closer to the final product. With Prologue, we aim to engage players and introduce them to the emergent mechanics and expansive worlds we're developing."

PUBG Studios, the studio behind - you guessed it - PUBG, recently unveiled Project ARC, a new 5v5 PvP shooter viewed from a top-down perspective and featuring "shared real-time line of sight".