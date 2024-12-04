PSVR2 now has ability for controller-free hand tracking

Sony has given us our first look at controller-free hand tracking on PlayStation VR2, thanks to footage which has started making the rounds on social media.

The footage in question is of a demo at the Siggraph Asia 2024 computer graphics conference in Tokyo. This demo sees the user taking part in a cleaning mini-game. The actions on screen are achieved by using hand gestures, with no controllers required (see first embed below)

Text accompanying the PlayStation VR2 demo states this feature "tracks the position and posture" of the users' hands, and the "library is available with the latest SDK of PlayStation 5".

PlayStation VR2 hand tracking in action. #PSVR2 pic.twitter.com/THPXkuJfqg — PlayStation VR News (@PS4VRNews) December 4, 2024

Sony's demo booth additionally lists the tracking rate at 60 fps, claiming the system "displays the hands smoothly" with "low latency". According to the text, the hand tracking tech will be able to detect 12 types of gesture.

It is worth noting that while PS VR2 hasn't had hand tracking up until this point, other VR sets such as Quest 2 and 3 have hand tracking as standard.

Eurogamer has asked Sony for further comment on the PS VR2's potential hand tracking future. We will update you when we know more.

Hand Tracking Comes To PlayStation VR 2:#PlayStationVR2 #PSVR2 pic.twitter.com/k1rMfwlFIA — @Zuby_Tech_Pro (@Zuby_Tech) December 4, 2024

