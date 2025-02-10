PSN downtime compensation criticised by PlayStation fans without PS Plus who were still unable to play games

PlayStation owners impacted by this weekend's major PSN outage have criticised Sony's apology offer, as well as the lack of explanation on what went wrong.

The latest period of PSN downtime lasted nearly 24 hours, beginning early Friday evening here in the UK. When the service did return, Sony apologised and blamed a vague "operational issue" as the cause.

Compensation for the outage amounts to five additional days for anyone with a PS Plus subscription, but nothing for others who were also locked out of playing digital games.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Xbox Developer Direct - four promising games also coming to PlayStation.Watch on YouTube

Not all online games require PS Plus, of course - including free-to-play behemoths like Fortnite and Roblox - and access to these was also unavailable.

"Everything was down," one impacted user wrote on ResetEra. "People that game share (like me) were locked out of their entire digital library, including offline games. You didn't need PS Plus to be affected."

"I don't have PS Plus but still couldn't play the games I wanted to," opined another impacted user on reddit. "Guess I'm a f***ing second class citizen."

Eurogamer has contacted Sony to ask if the company plans any other form of compensation, and to ask again about the cause of this weekend's outage.

PlayStation fans have been left in the dark about the root cause of the downtime - and what steps Sony is now taking to ensure it is not repeated again anytime soon.