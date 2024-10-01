PSN down for hours, as Sony services "experiencing issues"

PlayStation services have been knocked offline by unknown issues affecting players across PS5 and PS4.

Sony's PSN status website is awash with red warnings that "some services are experiencing issues".

Impacted services include account management, including the ability to sign in, gaming and social features including the ability to launch some games, and the PlayStation Store - including the ability to purchase, download or redeem vouchers.

"You might have difficulty signing in or creating an account for PlayStation Network," a message from Sony states. "We're working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience."

PlayStation Network status page, showing various services offline. | Image credit: Sony / Eurogamer

Sony is yet to acknowledge the situation further, or offer detail on when its services will resume, other than a Japanese Ask Playstation post on X that acknowledges a "PlayStation Network outage" and says Sony is "currently investigating".

Eurogamer has contacted Sony for more.

Yesterday, PS5 users expressed their distaste for the appearance of promotional news items on their console dashboard, advertising long-gone events, or games which users already owned. Sony since said the change was a "tech error" and would be reverted.