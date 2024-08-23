PSA: Star Wars Outlaws has been livestreamed, and spoilers are popping up everywhere

Brace yourself, Star Wars fans – early copies of Star Wars Outlaws are already out there, and some players have elected to livestream the game.

This means spoilers will likely follow, so if you'd like to keep the surprises hidden, it may be prudent to update your mute list and/or stay off social media for a few days.

Star Wars Outlaws Preview Chat - NEW STAR WARS OUTLAWS GAMEPLAY & HANDS-ON FIRST IMPRESSIONS Star Wars Outlaws Preview Chat - NEW STAR WARS OUTLAWS GAMEPLAY & HANDS-ON FIRST IMPRESSIONS.Watch on YouTube

Whilst most players can expect the Gold Edition to unlock from Tuesday - and standard editions from Friday - some fans have seemingly received the game early. And rather than quietly getting on with it themselves, at least one has elected to livestream the game.

Having reportedly acquired a physical copy of the game early, the user "thisisnotanaccount" has popped up on livestream platform Kick.

Right now the stream is offline, and any videos or clips that may have been attached to the accounts have been removed. Perhaps unsurprisingly, though, copies and clips of their playthrough have been downloaded and reuploaded across social media, most notably on Tik Tok.

When challenged in chat about his reasoning for streaming the game early and "breaking NDA", they simply responded: "I have no NDA".

Ubisoft creative director Julian Gerighty recently acknowledged online criticism of Star Wars Outlaws - specifically, the aesthetic appearance of main character Kay Vess - by stating that "bad-faith" debates are "not worth engaging with".