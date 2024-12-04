PSA: If you want to pre-load Infinity Nikki, you will need to pay

A quick heads up for those looking to dive into Infinity Nikki on release, if you want to pre-load the game on PS5 before launch you have to pay for an early access package.

As you can see in the screenshot below, Infinity Nikki is currently on the PlayStation store for £7.99, and this is its only listing on the store despite it being a free to play game. So, yes, once again, this means there is no way to pre-load the game on Sony's console unless you purchase the pre-order pack from the store (for now at least). This pack does come with a few extras for your money, as well.

Infinity Nikki is not the only game that may trip up a few earlier adopters. This is the same tactic that was employed by the Zenless Zone Zero team previously. Our Lottie told me she accidentally paid for the game in a bid to get it pre-loaded ahead of launch. Learn from her mistakes.

Infinity Nikki is set to arrive across Android, iPhone, PC and PlayStation 5 tomorrow, on 5th December. This latest entry in the cute dress up series boasts involvement from Nintendo veteran Kentaro Tominaga, who worked for 20 years at the Mario maker and served as game designer on Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Sony

We recently awarded Infinity Nikki four out of five stars, with our Jessica saying it has the potential to give Genshin Impact a run for its money.

"It sure is nice see miHoYo have some proper competition for once, and I know I'll still be returning to Miraland whenever I'm in need of a mood boost, whether that be in the form of humming along to catchy tunes while Whimcycling my way towards hot air balloons, or laughing at the melodrama in future story updates," she wrote in Eurogamer's Infinity Nikki review.

"I hope Infinity Nikki manages to find an audience, because if it becomes the Genshin Impact-killer I know it has the potential to be, well… I'm excited to see what kind of game could possibly rise to become the Infinity Nikki-killer in another four years or so."