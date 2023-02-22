If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

PSA: How to track your Sony PSVR2 delivery

Customers left in the dark without tracking details.

Ed Nightingale
Sony's PSVR2 is released today, but some pre-order purchasers are still unsure when their package will actually arrive.

Customers have not been given a firm arrival date for their purchases. Instead, Sony previously stated its VR headset would arrive at some point over its launch week.

What's more, Sony has also not provided tracking information, leaving customers in the dark about when their PSVR2 will actually arrive.

The Big PS VR2 Review

In order to find a tracking ID, some customers have scoured the source code of their order page on the Sony website.

A method for this has been shared on reddit in order to find a tracking ID, which can then be used to track an order and estimate a delivery time.

Essentially, you can inspect elements on a page and search for a specific domain to find a tracking ID tag.

For those whose order does arrive, the PSVR2 is an impressive piece of kit.

Our very own Ian Higton from the video team described it as "a VR enthusiast's dream", while Digital Foundry called it "a state-of-the-art experience".

Horizon Call of the Mountain is the lead release from Sony, though it thrives on spectacle above all.

If you're after more to play on your new device, there are 10 more launch window games on the way.

Eurogamer.net Merch