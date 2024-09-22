PSA: Hours-long streams of Silent Hill 2 Remake and Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom are popping up online

If you're trying to keep spoiler-free as you prepare for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom's release next week - and Silent Hill 2 Remake's release on 8th October - you may want to step away from social media for a while.

Over the weekend, hours-long streams of both games are popping up online, most of which have been chopped up into small, social media-friendly pieces and shared to sites like X/Twitter, Reddit, and TikTok, often without spoiler warnings.

It's unclear how the streamers acquired their copies, or if the early streams will remain live and online, but at the time of writing, there are many, many clips of both games making the rounds.

If you are hoping to go into either game without any prior knowledge, now may be a good time to start that social media detox or, at the very least, update your list of muted/banned words…

For anyone who missed the news, it's finally been confirmed that the Silent Hill 2 Remake will be exclusive to PlayStation 5 for one year.

We also recently learned that The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening on Switch was made by Grezzo, the Tokyo-based team that has collaborated with Nintendo on numerous Zelda handheld titles in the past, such as Ocarina of Time 3D and Majora's Mask 3D for Nintendo 3DS, as well as the Switch port of Luigi's Mansion.